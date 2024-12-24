3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Bulls 102-82.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 13-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Milwaukee 15-12, Chicago 13-16

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Bulls have the home-court advantage, but the Bucks are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The Bucks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 218.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Wizards by a score of 112-101 on Saturday.

Bobby Portis was nothing short of spectacular: he shot 6-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (eight).

The Bucks were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They suffered a painful 123-98 defeat at the hands of the Celtics. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Chicago has suffered since November 17th.

Milwaukee's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-12. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: The Bucks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Bulls struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks strolled past the Bulls when the teams last played back in November by a score of 122-106. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.