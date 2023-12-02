Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: New Orleans 11-9, Chicago 6-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
What to Know
The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
The Bulls had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 120-113 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday. The win was just what the Bulls needed coming off of a 124-97 loss in their prior match.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bulls to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with San Antonio at home on Friday as they won 121-106. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Pelicans.
Among those leading the charge was Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
Boston's win bumped their season record to 14-4 while Chicago's defeat dropped theirs to 5-14.
The Pelicans and the Bulls pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Chicago's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 219.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Nov 16, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 09, 2022 - New Orleans 115 vs. Chicago 111
- Mar 24, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 22, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chicago 129 vs. New Orleans 116
- Feb 06, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 119
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Chicago 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120
- Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98