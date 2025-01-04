Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: New York 24-11, Chicago 15-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $169.00

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Bulls might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

The experts predicted the Bulls would be headed in after a victory, but the Wizards made sure that didn't happen. The match between the Bulls and the Wizards wasn't particularly close, with the Bulls falling 125-107.

Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 12 for 20 en route to 32 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, the Knicks' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 117-107 to the Thunder. New York was up 66-52 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, the Knicks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 22 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Towns has been hot recently, having posted 13 or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Jalen Brunson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Chicago's loss dropped their record down to 15-19. As for New York, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of away wins and brought them to 24-11.

The Bulls won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, slipping by the Knicks 124-123. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Towns, who dropped a double-double on 46 points and ten rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Bulls still be able to contain Towns? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

New York is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.