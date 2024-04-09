Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: New York 46-32, Chicago 37-41

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: MSG Network

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Bulls might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Sunday.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Bulls and the Magic played, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. The Bulls took a 113-98 bruising from the Magic. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Chicago in their matchups with Orlando: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have not done well against the Bucks recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Knicks walked away with a 122-109 win over the Bucks.

It was another big night for Jalen Brunson, who scored 43 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Donte DiVincenzo, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 37-41. As for New York, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 46-32.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls were able to grind out a solid win over the Knicks when the teams last played on Friday, winning 108-100. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Knicks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.