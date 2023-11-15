Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Orlando 5-5, Chicago 4-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App

$21.75

What to Know

The Magic and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.9% worse than the opposition, a fact the Magic found out the hard way on Tuesday. The matchup between Orlando and Brooklyn wasn't particularly close, with Orlando falling 124-104.

Meanwhile, Chicago couldn't handle Milwaukee on Monday and fell 118-109. The Bulls have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their matchup on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulls' defeat came about despite a quality game from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-7.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Orlando's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

The Magic beat the Bulls 100-91 when the teams last played back in February. Will the Magic repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

Series History

Chicago and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.