Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Orlando 6-5, Chicago 4-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Magic and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Magic pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Bulls.

Last Wednesday, Orlando narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Chicago 96-94.

Orlando now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Chicago, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

The Magic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulls in their previous meeting on Wednesday, sneaking past 96-94. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 215 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.