Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Phoenix 3-4, Chicago 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: KTVK Phoenix

What to Know

The Suns are 8-2 against the Bulls since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns are on the road again and play against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at United Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over Detroit, taking the game 120-106.

The Suns relied on the efforts of Eric Gordon, who earned 21 points along with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant, who earned 41 points. Durant continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They took down Utah 130-113. The victory was just what the Bulls needed coming off of a 123-101 defeat in their prior game.

The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DeMar DeRozan out in front who earned 21 points along with 4 steals.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Chicago: they have a less-than-stellar 2-6 record against the spread this season.

The Suns took their win against the Bulls in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 125-104. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.