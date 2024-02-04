Halftime Report

This match looks nothing like the tight 117-114 margin from the Kings' win over the Bulls in their previous head-to-head back in March of 2023. The Kings are fully in control with a 71-52 lead over the Bulls.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 29-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 23-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Sacramento 28-19, Chicago 23-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at United Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Kings and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 248 point over/under on Friday. Sacramento walked away with a 133-122 victory over the Pacers. With that win, the Kings brought their scoring average up to 118.4 points per game.

The Kings' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Monk, who scored 23 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets on Wednesday, taking the game 117-110.

The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Coby White, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points White has scored all season.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 28-19 record this season. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 23-26.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.