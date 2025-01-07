Halftime Report

The Spurs are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 65-50.

The Spurs came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: San Antonio 18-17, Chicago 16-19

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Bulls earned a 139-126 win over the Knicks.

Zach LaVine and Coby White were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former went 13 for 21 en route to 33 points plus seven assists and the latter went 9 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points. Those nine threes gave White a new career-high.

The Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in seven consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Nuggets on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 122-111 to Denver. The loss hurts even more since San Antonio was up 69-57 with 9:09 left in the third.

Chicago is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-19 record this season. As for San Antonio, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-17.

The Bulls strolled past the Spurs in their previous matchup back in December of 2024 by a score of 139-124. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spurs, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.