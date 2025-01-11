3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls already have more points against the Wizards than they managed in total against the Pacers last Wednesday. The Bulls have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 121-90.

The Bulls came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Washington 6-29, Chicago 17-20

What to Know

Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Wizards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses.

The Wizards are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the 76ers 109-103.

Despite the loss, the Wizards had strong showings from Jared Butler, who went 11 for 19 en route to 26 points plus seven assists, and Corey Kispert, who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Butler also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in April of 2024.

Even though they lost, the Wizards smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only pulled down ten.

Meanwhile, the Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Pacers on Wednesday and lost 129-113. Chicago was down 100-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Zach LaVine, who went 12 for 20 en route to 31 points. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-29. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 17-20.

The Wizards strolled past the Bulls in their previous matchup last Wednesday by a score of 125-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chicago is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.