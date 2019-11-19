Children compete in the most New York race ever during break at Knicks game
Let's just say you've seen someone wearing this outfit if you're been to New York City
The New York Knicks had one of the more original timeout events during Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two youngsters competed in a race in which they had to put on a white t-shirt, baggy jeans, and Timberland boots to complete the most New York look ever.
The children had to put on each article of clothing at various points on the court then complete a layup at the end.
It's safe to say that many New Yorkers have worn this look over the years and can relate to this hilarious production from the Knicks.
It was a great night all around at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks came away with a 123-105 win over the Cavaliers. New York won just its fourth game of the season and it was their second victory in their last three games.
Head coach David Fizdale has come under intense scrutiny in his second year on the job with load management being a heavily discussed topic. Rookie RJ Barrett has had his minutes staggered at various points so far this season and did play just 24 minutes in Monday's win.
Whether fans enjoy what happens on the court at Madison Square Garden, it's pretty clear that everyone can get behind this hilarious event.
