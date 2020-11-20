LeBron James has made several big decisions when it comes to free agency during his NBA career. Not all of those choices have landed well with teammates. When James was leaving the Miami Heat to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, teammate Chris Bosh wasn't exactly thrilled with the method in which he heard the news.

In an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Bosh revealed that he found out that James was leaving the team via a text message.

"[I found out] through a text. I thought it was BS. And then about ten minutes later, it's everywhere," Bosh said. "At the time, I didn't understand it. In my mind, I was ready to put the team back together because we had just lost. So we wanted to put something back together so we could win. And it really didn't go like that. I took offense to it to be honest with you, at first.

"I was only thinking of how I felt about it."

Bosh was initially hurt by James' decision to leave South Beach. However, the All-Star forward eventually reconciled with James and the two are now on good terms.

James opted out of his contract with the Heat to explore his options and ended up revealing that he was signing with the Cavaliers in a first-person essay in Sports Illustrated. The Heat had gone to four consecutive NBA Finals during "The Big Three" era. Miami won back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, but fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals. James won NBA Finals MVP in both of the team's championship years and collected his first two rings.

Of course, James ended up leading the Cavaliers to their first championship in franchise history in just his second season back in Cleveland. The Cavaliers erased 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. He then left the Cavs to join the Lakers.