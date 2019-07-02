Chris Bosh reunites with LeBron James on set of 'Space Jam' sequel

LeBron James' "Space Jam" sequel is bringing lots of people together -- WNBA stars, NBA Finals rivals, new Los Angeles Lakers and, as of this week, former Miami Heat teammates.

Days after Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was spotted on set of the upcoming 2021 flick alongside big names like Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson, LeBron himself has revealed that Chris Bosh, one of his famous running mates with the Heat from 2010-2014, also visited production of the movie.

"Appreciate my brother stopping by set today!" James recently wrote on his Instagram story, along with a picture of Bosh and a "Space Jam" director's chair. "Always and nothing but laughs when we link, and plenty memories."

As ClutchPoints noted, the post did not confirm Bosh as part of the "Space Jam" cast, and the former 11-time All-Star has not previously been linked to the movie. It remains to be seen if the ex-Toronto Raptors star could be in line for a cameo. Green, after all, is not officially attached to the production but appeared to be shooting hoops with Davis, Lillard and James during what TMZ Sports reported this week as a "scene set at an All-Star Game."

A follow-up to Michael Jordan's 1996 Looney Tunes crossover, James' "Space Jam" is due out in 2021, with Terence Nance directing and Ryan Coogler ("Creed," "Black Panther") producing. LeBron is tabbed as both an executive producer and lead actor, with Davis, Lillard, Thompson and WNBA standouts like Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike reportedly among the headlining costars. A number of other NBA stars, including Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have declined invitations to join the film.