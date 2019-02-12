Chris Bosh to retire from NBA at March 26 ceremony in Miami after 13-year NBA career

Chris Bosh has been in a state of de facto retirement since the 2015-16 NBA season. However, the power forward always seemed to have a sliver of hope that he'd be able to return to the NBA. It appears that goal is done, however, with Bosh saying on The Ringer's "BS Podcast" that he'll be officially retiring when the Heat retire his jersey on March 26.

"That has been a tough thing to deal with, but I'm good," Bosh said per HoopsRumors. He admitted that he was "still trying pretty adamantly" to get back into the NBA last year, but ultimately "that time has passed. I've made the decision not to pursue it anymore."

Bosh will retire after 13 seasons with the Raptors and Heat. With the Raptors, he was a franchise cornerstone and a beloved player. With the Heat, he was part of a Big 3 that featured himself, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. He joined the Heat the same season as James. That Heat team won two championships, and Bosh was an All-Star for the last 11 years of his career, not to mention All-NBA in 2006-07.

Bosh averaged 19.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game in 893 games, 881 of those games coming as a starter. He played just 97 games over the last two seasons of his career, however, and his exile came from a blood-clot issue that put Bosh at risk of embolisms, rather than an inability to produce. Bosh tried to return, but he would have needed blood thinners that would prohibit him from playing in NBA games.

Even with his career ending arguably prematurely at 33, Bosh is around the likes of Chris Webber, Grant Hill and Chris Paul in total points (though Paul certainly has more to come).

Bosh's No. 1 will be in the rafters, alongside Wade's No. 3 before long. Wade, of course, is retiring after this season, officially marking the end of an era for the Heat as they try to find their way in what's suddenly become a very crowded Eastern Conference.