Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.

After his playing days, Ford went on to serve as the head coach of the Celtics (1990-1995), Milwaukee Bucks (1996-1998), Los Angeles Clippers (1999-2000) and Philadelphia 76ers (2004).

The Ford family released the following statement regarding Chris' passing:

The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.

The Celtics also released a statement: