Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Steve Kerr among NBA voices to support 'March for Our Lives' movement

People all across the country marched on Saturday for stricter gun regulations

Across the U.S., thousands of people gathered on Saturday to rally for stricter gun regulations. According to CBS News, more than 800 "March for Our Lives" events were planned around the world, and organizers of the Washington, D.C. rally hoped to draw 500,000 protesters.

A number of current and former NBA players and coaches showed their support for the movement through social media on Saturday, and some even participated in the marches.

The public support comes as no surprise, as many NBA athletes have been outspoken on recent social issues.

