Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Steve Kerr among NBA voices to support 'March for Our Lives' movement

Across the U.S., thousands of people gathered on Saturday to rally for stricter gun regulations. According to CBS News, more than 800 "March for Our Lives" events were planned around the world, and organizers of the Washington, D.C. rally hoped to draw 500,000 protesters.

A number of current and former NBA players and coaches showed their support for the movement through social media on Saturday, and some even participated in the marches.

Humbled and proud of this generation taking the lead. Their time is now. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/6WpG7AxMKK — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 24, 2018

Reminder today to get out and march! Thank you to the young generation for inspiring all of us and reminding us that change will only happen through our own will. Register to vote and demand common sense gun laws from any and all potential elected officials! Democracy will win! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 24, 2018

If you can get out & support @AMarch4OurLives today I am proud of this generation standing up for injustice & having their voices heard, making real change. The world is listening. Some may not know me but I stand with you @Emma4Change #marchforourlives @MSNBC @mtv @naacp @NBA pic.twitter.com/ypSeeT1LVH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

I’m marching in LA today. Please find your nearest march and support this life and death matter. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CFMviwgUPu — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) March 24, 2018

The public support comes as no surprise, as many NBA athletes have been outspoken on recent social issues.