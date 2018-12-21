Chris Paul injury update: Rockets guard expected to miss 'some time' with hamstring injury; will get MRI Friday

The Houston Rockets may have suffered a devastating blow just when they were playing some tremendous basketball.

During the first half of Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, guard Chris Paul suffered a left hamstring strain and was forced to leave the court. Just minutes later, the team announced that Paul would miss the remainder of the game.

.@KristenLedlow gives an update on Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left hamstring and will not return to tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/OLTHVEIymG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018

After the game, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that Paul will miss "some time" and will receive an MRI on Friday.

The word on Chris Paul: "It'll be some time," Mike D'Antoni said. MRI tomorrow on the left hamstring. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 21, 2018

The injury occurred when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. knocked the ball loose, and Paul immediately clutched at his left leg in pain. The All-Star guard quickly went to the locker room for further observation. During the broadcast, TNT's Kristen Ledlow reported that Paul remained in the locker room for treatment and the team isn't expected to provide an update on his condition following the game. They'll likely give him a more thorough examination when the team returns to Houston.

Prior to suffering the hamstring injury, Paul had scored four points on 1-of-3 shooting while dishing out four assists.

Paul's injury comes just when the Rockets were starting to play their best basketball of the season. Houston had won five consecutive games entering Thursday, and James Harden has been averaging nearly 39 points per game during their winning streak.

This isn't the first time that Paul has dealt with hamstring issues, either. In the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Paul suffered a right hamstring strain late in Game 5 after willing the Rockets to victory. The veteran point guard missed Games 6 and 7 of that series against the Golden State Warriors, and the Warriors ended up winning those potential elimination games to advance to the NBA Finals.