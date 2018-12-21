Chris Paul injury update: Rockets optimistic star guard will only miss 2-to-3 weeks with hamstring injury, per report
Paul was also hampered by a hamstring injury during the Western Conference Finals in May
The Houston Rockets may have suffered a tough blow just when they were playing some tremendous basketball.
During the first half of Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, guard Chris Paul suffered a left hamstring strain and was forced to leave the court. Just minutes later, the team announced that Paul would miss the remainder of the game.
However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are optimistic that Paul may only miss 2-3 weeks due to the hamstring strain.
The injury occurred when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. knocked the ball loose, and Paul immediately clutched at his left leg in pain. The All-Star guard quickly went to the locker room for further observation.
Prior to suffering the hamstring injury, Paul had scored four points on 1-of-3 shooting while dishing out four assists.
Paul's injury comes just when the Rockets were starting to play their best basketball of the season. Houston, back in action on Saturday against the Spurs (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), had won five consecutive games entering Thursday, and James Harden has been averaging nearly 39 points per game during their winning streak.
This isn't the first time that Paul has dealt with hamstring issues, either. In the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Paul suffered a right hamstring strain late in Game 5 after willing the Rockets to victory. The veteran point guard missed Games 6 and 7 of that series against the Golden State Warriors, and the Warriors ended up winning those potential elimination games to advance to the NBA Finals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
LeBron ill, game-time call vs. Pels
James has yet to miss a game during his tenure with L.A., but a bug has spread throughout the...
-
Rondo, Ingram set to return
Ingram and Rondo have missed a combined 31 games so far this season, with the latter coming...
-
Small-market GMs upset over tampering
LeBron James publicly said that it would be 'amazing' to play with the Pelicans All-Star
-
Everybody loves Ed Davis
From Damian Lillard to Ben Wallace, those who know Davis raved about him to CBS Sports
-
LeBron on difference between NBA, NFL
James shares his opinion with Todd Gurley, Ice Cube and others on each league's approach in...