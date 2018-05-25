Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star ruled out for Game 6 against Warriors with hamstring strain

Rockets point guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday with a hamstring strain, the team announced Friday.

Paul, who suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Houston's Game 5 win on Thursday, will have his status re-evaluated when the team returns from Houston after Game 6 in Golden State. The team is travelling on Friday from Houston to the West Coast in preparation of Saturday's pivotal showdown against the reigning NBA champions.

will miss Saturday's game at Golden State with a right hamstring strain.



He will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston.

Paul came up huge in Thursday's win, scoring 20 points in 38 minutes to help pace the Rockets to a crucial win.

Without Paul, the Rockets, up 3-2, will try and put away Golden State and advance to the NBA Finals. If Houston can pull off a win, it could bide Paul time to recover ahead of the Finals against either Cleveland or Boston. If Golden State wins on its home floor Saturday, however, Paul may be thrust into a series-defining Game 7 on Monday night in Houston.

It's unclear the exact severity of Paul's injury, but Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni noted that Paul was "worried" in the aftermath of the injury on Thursday.

Said D'Antoni: "His spirits aren't great."