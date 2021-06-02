Chris Paul has been playing through an injured shoulder since Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, and although he looked to be getting better in Game 4, he suffered a setback in the Suns' 115-85 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

The Suns dominated the first half of Game 5, but with around half of the third quarter left to play, Paul was still in the game despite a 33-point lead. As he and Wesley Matthews fought for a rebound, Matthews committed a foul on Paul that sent him to the floor writhing in pain holding that right shoulder:

Paul was able to shoot the two free throws after a lengthy review, but immediately afterward, the Suns committed an intentional foul to get him off the floor with a 35-point lead. His night was over and went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

After the game, Paul spoke candidly about the injury.

"It scared me," Paul said. "I've been talking to Kyle Lowry a lot. He had a similar injury last year and few other guys. I don't know, just a very uncomfortable feeling. Kind of helpless. When it happened, I didn't know. I was just looking up and sort of happened again."

Lowry injured his right shoulder last season and missed just one game with the injury, and if this were the regular season Paul would likely take a game off to get back to 100 percent. But this is the playoffs and with the Suns now leading 3-2 in the series, there's a lot on the line.

It's unclear if Paul will play in Game 6 in L.A., but Suns coach Monty Williams sounded somewhat optimistic about his outlook after the game.

"When [Paul] came back out, he said he still had strength," Williams said. "And he seems to be OK, but we want to wait until tomorrow [Wednesday], after he wakes up and then our medical team can make an assessment."

Paul's history of postseason injuries is extensive, but Game 5 victories have been especially unkind to him. In 2018, he hurt his hamstring at the end of a Game 5 win in the Western Conference finals. He did not play again that season, his best chance at a championship. This incident does not seem nearly as severe, but with Game 6 in Los Angeles only two nights away, Phoenix will need to hope for a speedy recovery if it wants to close the Lakers out on the road.