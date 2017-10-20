Chris Paul is day to day but he reportedly could be out for a month with knee injury

The Rockets apparently aren't going to rush their new point guard back

Chris Paul battled a knee injury through much of the preseason and even sat out the closing moments of the Rockets' opening night victory over the Warriors on Tuesday. Houston has said the injury is nothing too serious, but the team is choosing to be careful with how it approaches Paul.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Paul will be listed as day to day and could be out for as long as a month due to his knee injury. The Rockets are going to take it slowly, because it's still the beginning of the season and they don't want to rush him back with goals of playing in June.

It's not exactly great for the Rockets to have their starting point guard potentially missing a month of game time, but they've also shown in the past they can win without him. They managed to defeat Golden State in the closing moments without Paul and the core of last season's team is still here. The Rockets can survive without Paul for a month.

It will be interesting to see how the Rockets adjust once Paul does return. He's already new to the team, but now he'll have to insert himself into a system midway through the season. Even the best teams need time to adjust and Houston will be no different. 

