Chris Paul has beaten pretty much everybody in the NBA postseason, but his toughest opponent historically hasn't even been a player. No, if you look at the numbers, Paul has struggled most against referee Scott Foster. The future Hall of Famer has lost his last 13 playoff games officiated by Foster (though his Suns managed to win Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals without Paul in a game officiated by Foster).

Foster officiated Paul's first Game 7, a New Orleans Hornets loss to the San Antonio Spurs in 2008. He officiated several key games involving Paul's Houston Rockets, and later, his final game as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in what turned out to be a loss to those same Rockets. He even officiated Games 3 and 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, both losses by the Suns, the latter of which ended their season.

Paul has a 2-17 overall playoff record with Foster officiating in addition to that 13-game losing streak. Lately, winning a Foster game has been as elusive for Paul as a championship has been.

It will be at least another few months before Paul potentially wins that championship, but on Tuesday, he will at least have another chance to get the Foster monkey off of his back. The Phoenix Suns will face the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round series, and it will be officiated by, you guessed it, Scott Foster. The Suns lost Game 1 of the series at home, so Foster's presence will surely be particularly ominous for Phoenix as it seeks to avoid a 2-0 deficit with two road games looming.

Paul himself has met with the NBA to discuss his issues with Foster, and after 2021's Game 3 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Paul said "11 in a row" multiple times to reporters in reference to his losses in Foster games. In an anonymous player poll published this week by The Athletic, Foster got more votes for "Who is the worst ref?" than any other official.

Foster was responsible for one of the most controversial officiating moments of this season when he ejected Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes at the end of a close game against the Denver Nuggets for reasons that weren't immediately clear on the broadcast. He eventually explained that Barnes "used verbiage that which directly questioned the integrity of the crew."

The Paul-Foster feud will likely never truly end, but if the Hall of Fame point guard can at least put the streak in the rearview mirror, he and the Suns can focus on their true goal of winning their first NBA championship. The Suns are favored to win the Western Conference, and no official is going to change that.