Chris Paul questions Trump for focusing on who's kneeling and visiting White House
Chris Paul comes out in support of not only NBA players but NFL players as well
Chris Paul is the latest athlete to come out and comment on everything President Donald Trump has said over the weekend. Early Saturday morning, Trump rescinded the Warriors' invite to the White House after comments Stephen Curry made in opposition of his presidency. He also said recently that any NFL players who kneel during the national anthem should be cut.
Paul took exception to all of this tweeting. In his own tweet, he asked, with everything going on in the world right now, how could the President can possibly care about White House visits or players kneeling. He also criticized the toughness of Trump himself and if he would willingly say any of this to athletes' faces.
Paul is currently President of the Players Union which makes his comments carry a lot of weight. He represents an attitude shift by NBA players where they no longer hide their feeling on social issues. If they feel it's necessary to speak out then that's what they will do.
