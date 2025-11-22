Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, plans to retire following the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN. Paul hinted at the decision in a social media post Saturday before his final game in his home state of North Carolina when the Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets.

Paul, 40, was selected No. 4 overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest and immediately made a major impact, earning Rookie of the Year honors. Over his 21-year career, he has been a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA team selection and nine-time All-Defensive team honoree to earn recognition as one of the NBA's 75 Greatest Players.

Known for his leadership, playmaking and defensive prowess, Paul has career averages of 16.9 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range.

Before joining the Clippers, Paul played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, consistently elevating every team he joined. He ranks second all-time in assists (12,532) and steals (2,727) and has led the league in assists five times and steals six times. Despite his longevity and consistency, a championship has eluded Paul, a fact often cited in discussions of his Hall of Fame credentials.

This season, the Clippers are 4-11, having lost three straight games and currently a game out of the 10th spot for the play-in tournament. Paul has appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 13.7 minutes off the bench, providing veteran leadership as Los Angeles navigates a difficult stretch.

What's wrong with the Clippers? Discussing the disastrous start of the most disappointing team in the NBA Jack Maloney

Paul also ranks sixth all-time in games played without an NBA Finals appearance -- a list he will likely climb by the end of his final season.

Most career games played without NBA title

Name Career games Vince Carter 1,541 John Stockton 1,504 Karl Malone 1,476 Reggie Miller 1,389 Clifford Robinson 1,380 Chris Paul 1,364

Despite falling short of a championship, he is considered a lock to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

From his early days as a Rookie of the Year with New Orleans to his All-NBA stints with the Clippers and leadership roles on multiple playoff teams, Paul's career has been defined by durability and consistency. Off the court, he also served as president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021, helping shape labor negotiations, advocating for social justice and representing players' interests. His legacy extends well beyond statistics, leaving an indelible mark on the NBA and the game itself.