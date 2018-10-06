Chris Paul says disrespect towards new Rockets teammate Carmelo Anthony is 'unbelievable'

The Houston Rockets didn't have the best offseason, but they certainly had the most interesting one. Nearly all of their moves -- of which there were many -- had at least some people scratching their heads. Easily the most talked about of those moves has been their acquisition of Carmelo Anthony.

The former All-Star signed with the Rockets as a free agent after an interesting summer in which he was involved in a three-team trade that sent him from the Thunder to the Hawks, who subsequently waived him. But while the Rockets might be excited about the addition, the general reaction from fans and analysts has not been quite as enthusiastic. Apparently, Anthony's teammates are taking notice, as Chris Paul commented recently that the disrespect Anthony gets is "unbelievable." Via ESPN:

"Obviously I'm a little biased because that's one of my closest friends," Paul said at training camp in Houston in an appearance on ESPN's The Jump. "But, you know, the disrespect that comes at him at times is unbelievable, you know what I mean? So for us, having one of the best players to ever play the game on our team, that's a no-brainer. "I think we just hoop," Paul said. "I think that's been the cool thing about bringing in different players that have played in different systems. Hell, me last year. I came into a different situation. I had seen it. Coach [Mike D'Antoni] had talked about it. But it's a different thing to play within the system. "With Melo, we just hoop, you know what I mean? If you're open you shoot it. If not, you pass it, you dribble -- it's a fun way to play basketball."

Now, the Rockets did sign Anthony for the veteran's minimum after the Hawks waived him, so there's not much risk there for them. In theory, Anthony will play a role similar to the one he did so well for Team USA on the international stage, acting as a supporting player who can consistently knock down the open jumpers his teammates create for him.

However, that was the role everyone envisioned for him last season in OKC, and we all saw how that turned out. Anthony looked well past his prime, and put in the worst season of his career. He shot just 40 percent from the field, and was completely unplayable at times for the Thunder in the playoffs.

While there are definitely jokes leveled at his offense on social media, most of the criticism seems legitimate. He's simply not that effective any more, as last season showed, and the Rockets shouldn't expect him to be a player who makes a big difference -- especially not against the Warriors.