Chris Paul says he felt 'stabbed in the back' by trade from Rockets to Thunder

The NBA is a business, and the league's players know this. Trades happen all the time, with or without the approval of the involved individuals, as the organizations are constantly looking to improve their product -- and their bottom line. However, just because the business side of basketball is well-understood, doesn't mean that players don't sometimes take trades personally. Giving your all to a team just to be shipped out of town could certainly rub a player the wrong way, even a veteran like Chris Paul.

While speaking recently with comedian Kevin Hart on his internet show Cold as Balls, Paul revealed that he didn't necessarily appreciate the way that his offseason departure from the Houston Rockets was handled. Paul was traded from the Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the package for Russell Westbrook in July.

"Every situation is different," Paul said. "But the team is going to do whatever they want to do. They'll tell you one thing and do a smooth 'nother thing."

When asked if he ever felt "stabbed in the back" by a franchise, Paul didn't hesitate to point at the Rockets, and general manager Daryl Morey.

"Absolutely. This last situation was one of them," Paul said. "The GM there in Houston, he don't owe me nothing. You know what I mean? He may tell me one thing but do another thing. But you just understand that that's what it is."

It's worth noting that Morey stated publicly that the Rockets weren't going to trade Paul, despite reports to the contrary, just weeks before trading him. Morey has gone on to call the trade that sent Paul to Oklahoma City the "most intense" of his career, and added that he thought the Rockets would benefit from the addition of a player with an "extra gear."

"Like, it was a really, really intense period," Morey said of the trade. "I've talked about it being the biggest risk ... but people, I think, misinterpreted that I meant Russell [was the risk]. But I meant more like -- whenever you give up a significant chunk of your future, it's [a risk]. If I have any job -- and sometimes I'm the only one worried about it -- it's how do I properly balance the present and the future.

"When you're giving up future [assets], I need to be really careful that I'm making sure the franchise is protected for [owner] Tilman [Fertitta] and things like that ... I'd say the Chris Paul deal that got canceled [by the NBA] was the most intense after [the deal], but prior to a deal, yeah. I don't think anything was close, actually... We thought we needed to add someone who might have an extra gear."

Perhaps Morey saying one thing publicly and then doing the opposite is what rubbed Paul the wrong way, and if that's the case, it would be tough to blame him.