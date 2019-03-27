Chris Paul urges voters not to decide MVP race based on Rockets' loss to Bucks

When James Harden and the Houston Rockets traveled to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday night, the MVP conversation was too obvious to ignore. The Beard and The Greek Freak are the two main candidates for the honor this season, and the race is neck-and-neck between two of the most unique and dominant players in the league.

With the two going at it in one of the last games of the season, it could have been easy to view the game as a de facto tiebreaker. If that was the case, then the award would certainly go to Giannis, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, to Harden's 23 points on 9-of-26 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Of course, the Bucks also won the game by 14 points, 108-94.

After the game, however, Harden's teammate, Chris Paul, was adamant that Tuesday night's game shouldn't be the deciding factor. Via ESPN:

"James went on a historic run. Know what I mean?" Paul said, referring to Harden's streak of 32 consecutive 30-point performances, carrying the Rockets from 14th place to third in the Western Conference standings during that stretch despite Paul and center Clint Capela missing extended time due to injuries. "Obviously, I'm biased about the MVP and whoever or whatnot, but those of you that decide it on head-to-head games with a few games left in the season, good luck with that. Happened to me in '08." "I get to see James play a lot more," Paul said. "You've got to understand that me saying that doesn't mean that Giannis hasn't had an amazing season and stuff like that. He's been great for his team and all that, but I see what James does every night too."

Paul's plea is a fair one. While Tuesday night's game was fun, and it was interesting to see the Bucks' unique defensive scheme in practice against Harden, that one game shouldn't outweigh 70-plus other performances.

The two stars each have outstanding cases for winning MVP, and it just wouldn't be fair to look at one head-to-head matchup late in the season and let that cloud your judgment.