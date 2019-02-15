Chris Webber, Ben Wallace headline 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the finalists for the Class of 2019.

As NBA All-Star weekend gets underway in Charlotte on Friday, it was revealed that Ben Wallace and Chris Webber will headline the 13 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

This year's list includes four first-time finalists: consensus National Collegiate Player of the Year Marques Johnson, seven-time NBA All-Star Jack Sikma, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace, and five-time NBA All-Star Paul Westphal. Previous finalists included again this year for consideration are the all-time winningest high school coach Leta Andrews, 28-year NBA referee Hugh Evans, two-time NBA Coach of the Year Bill Fitch, eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member Bobby Jones, five-time NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens, four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, five-time WNBA All-Star Theresa Weatherspoon, and five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber.

Wallace was one of the integral pieces of the Detroit Pistons 2004 team that won an NBA title. During his 15 NBA seasons, Wallace put together averages of 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor. In addition, Wallace was a five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, a four-time NBA All-Star and currently is the all-time blocks leader for the Pistons.

Webber also enjoyed a storied career in which he spent the bulk of his time with the Sacramento Kings. In 15 professional seasons, the former number one overall pick averaged 20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Webber also was a five-time NBA All-Star and a three-time member of the All-NBA Second Team. In addition, he led the league in rebounds during the 1998-99 season.

In addition to Wallace and Webber, the list of finalists also include seven-time All-Star big man Jack Sikma, who spent the majority of his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics. Former Philadelphia 76ers defensive standout Bobby Jones also made the finalists cut after being a member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team on eight different occasions.

The 2019 class will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota later this year.