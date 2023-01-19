More bad news for the reeling Dallas Mavericks: Big man Christian Wood fractured his left thumb during the second quarter of their 130-122 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night and he will be re-evaluated next week, the team announced on Thursday.

Wood continued to play after the injury occurred. He played virtually all of the fourth quarter and finished with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

Since mid-December, Wood has been in Dallas' starting lineup. In 17 games as a starter this season, he has averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game.

Without Wood, coach Jason Kidd will have to rely more heavily on Dwight Powell, opening-night starter JaVale McGee and small ball, at least until Maxi Kleber returns from a hamstring injury. In an interview with Bally Sports Southwest on Wednesday, Kleber said he hoped to be back before the All-Star break, perhaps even as soon as next week.

The injury also means that Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie will have to shoulder even more of the load offensively. There could be more opportunities for reserve guard Jaden Hardy to create, too.

The loss against Atlanta was the Mavericks' fifth in six games. Afterward, Kidd blasted them for their defense, saying that it was "a shootaround" for the Hawks. Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green returned to the lineup on Wednesday after extended absences, and Dallas must hope that the two wings will help lift the team out of its defensive doldrums.

The 24-22 Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the Washington Wizards next Tuesday before going on the road to play the Phoenix Suns next Thursday and the Utah Jazz next Sunday.