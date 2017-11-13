Christian Wood, The Return: 87ers Sign former Process Casualty

Can’t quit the Cross.

Resurrected!

The Delaware 87ers just announced that they have acquired Christian Wood, who last played for the Sevens in 2015-2016 (and last in the U.S. with the Mavericks and Suns in Summer League). In August he signed with the Fujian Sturgeons in China but was waived before making an appearance for them. Wood previously played 17 games for the Sixers in 2015-2016, and just last year Jake Pavorsky gave him a right-swipe on Sixers Tinder. The Process will never die.