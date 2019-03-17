CJ McCollum injury update: Trail Blazers' star guard to undergo MRI on knee after awkward fall in loss to Spurs
The results from the MRI are expected on Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a double blow on Saturday night. Not only did they fall to the San Antonio Spurs, 108-103, but they also lost their star guard CJ McCollum to an apparent knee injury in the process.
Just a few minutes into the third quarter, McCollum went to the basket and had his shot blocked by Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. He landed awkwardly and the baseline cameras caught him immediately grimacing and grabbing his left knee. After being looked at by the Trail Blazers' medical staff, McCollum was helped back to the locker room, where the team soon announced he wouldn't return.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum will get an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the damage.
At this point, it's far too early to speculate on a potential injury or timeline for McCollum, but it must be said that it wasn't a good scene as he lay crumpled on the floor following the fall.
Hopefully the Blazers and McCollum will get good news from the imaging on Sunday, because a long-term injury this close to the playoffs would obviously be horrible news for the team's chances in the postseason.
