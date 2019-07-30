CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers agree to three-year, $100 million contract extension

The Portland Trail Blazers continued their busy summer on Tuesday by agreeing to a three-year, $100 million contract extension with high-scoring shooting guard CJ McCollum, according to his agent, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension -- extending his current deal to five years and $157 million, his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, tells ESPN. McCollum became eligible for the extension on Saturday - and joins All-NBA teammate Damian Lillard in summer deals that solidify the Blazers' backcourt into the mid-2020s. Goldfeder and Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey completed the agreement on Tuesday.

With two years left on his current contract, McCollum's new extension will kick in after the 2020-21 season, and run through the 2023-24 season. In sum, McCollum will now make $157 million over the next five years.

McCollum's extension comes just a few months after the Blazers locked up the other half of their dynamite backcourt, Damian Lillard. The All-Star agreed to a four-year, $191 million extension, which will keep him in Portland until 2025.

The duo has had plenty of success together, and are coming off leading the Blazers to their first Western Conference finals appearance since 2000. As we've seen time and again, things can change quite fast in the NBA, but these deals signal that the Blazers have faith in McCollum and Lillard to continue leading this team for years to come.

It's a solid bet to make for a number of reasons. For one, they just led the Blazers on a deep playoff run without their starting center, Jusuf Nurkic, who will be back at some point this season, and is also locked up for a few more years. Plus, the NBA seems to be entering a new era of parity and Portland isn't a typical superstar destination in free agency. With superteams ceding way to super duos, keeping two of the highest scoring guards in the league together is a good move.