3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Cavaliers after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 92-81.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 10-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Atlanta 10-14, Cleveland 13-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.46

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Hawks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Cavaliers.

The Hawks' five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They were the clear victor by a 125-104 margin over Toronto. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 3 on the offensive boards, as the Hawks did.

The Hawks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists. Clint Capela was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 116-107 to Boston.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers had strong showings from Caris LeVert, who scored 26 points along with five assists and three steals, and Donovan Mitchell, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-14. As for Cleveland, they bumped their record down to 13-12 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

The Hawks might still be hurting after the devastating 128-105 defeat they got from the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in November. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds. Now that the Hawks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Nov 28, 2023 - Cleveland 128 vs. Atlanta 105

Mar 28, 2023 - Atlanta 120 vs. Cleveland 118

Feb 24, 2023 - Atlanta 136 vs. Cleveland 119

Nov 21, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Atlanta 102

Apr 15, 2022 - Atlanta 107 vs. Cleveland 101

Mar 31, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Cleveland 107

Feb 15, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Cleveland 116

Dec 31, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Cleveland 118

Oct 23, 2021 - Cleveland 101 vs. Atlanta 95

Mar 14, 2021 - Atlanta 100 vs. Cleveland 82

Injury Report for the Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio: out (Personal)

Ty Jerome: out (Ankle)

Darius Garland: out (Jaw)

Evan Mobley: out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Hawks