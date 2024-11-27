Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Atlanta 7-11, Cleveland 17-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.40

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Wednesday to welcome the Atlanta Hawks, where tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 123.4 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Raptors as they won 122-108.

Jarrett Allen and Ty Jerome were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds and the latter went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus six assists and four steals. Allen has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last six times he's played. Georges Niang, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from long range.

The Cavaliers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 129-119 to the Mavericks. Atlanta got off to an early lead (up 13 with 2:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Hawks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 assists.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 17-1 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers came up short against the Hawks when the teams last played back in March, falling 112-101. Will the Cavaliers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.