Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Boston 35-15, Cleveland 40-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Max

Max Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.81

What to Know

The Cavaliers are on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Celtics are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Cavaliers are headed into the contest following a big victory against the Mavericks on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. The Cavaliers simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Mavericks 144-101. That looming 144-101 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Cleveland yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Mobley has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists.

Even though they won, the Cavaliers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Celtics won against the Pelicans on Friday with 118 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Sunday. The Celtics came out on top against the 76ers by a score of 118-110. The win was all the more spectacular given Boston was down by 26 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

Jayson Tatum continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from deep and dropping a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists. What's more, he also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in January.

Cleveland's victory bumped their record up to 40-9. As for Boston, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 35-15 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers just can't miss this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Celtics, though, as they've only made 45.9% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Celtics will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Celtics in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, but they still walked away with a 115-111 win. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2-point favorite against Boston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.