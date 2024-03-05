Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Boston 48-12, Cleveland 39-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.94

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Cavaliers and the Celtics are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Cavaliers and the Knicks played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 208.5-point over/under. Cleveland fell 107-98 to the Knicks. The Cavaliers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics entered their tilt with the Warriors with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. Boston took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 140-88 win over the Warriors. That looming 140-88 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Celtics yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who scored 27 points along with five assists. Tatum has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Brown, who scored 29 points.

Cleveland's loss dropped their record down to 39-21. As for Boston, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 48-12 record this season.

While only the Celtics took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 23rd straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 12-9-1 against the spread).

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Cavaliers just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've made 48.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.