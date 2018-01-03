Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics odds: Picks from expert who's 11-5 on Celtics games

The Boston Celtics, leaders of the East, host the three-time defending conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers in a powerhouse showdown Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 3.5-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5.

The money line is Boston -155, meaning you would need to bet $155 on the Celtics to win $100.

McClure knows Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited debut for the Cavaliers (25-12) on Tuesday, and the team snapped a three-game losing skid by rolling the Trail Blazers 127-110. Thomas (hip) played in just 19 minutes, but they were 19 dynamic minutes, with 17 points and three assists.

Cleveland's excitement of Thomas' arrival will have to be tempered for a couple more days. The All-NBA point guard will sit against his former team, with the hope of returning to action Saturday against the Magic.

Cleveland's fifth-ranked offense faces Boston's second-ranked defense. The Cavs are averaging 110.5 points, but the Celtics (30-10) have allowed 110 points just three times in the past month.

Kyrie Irving, who Cleveland traded to Boston, has been the straw that stirs just about everything the Celtics do. Offensively, he's averaging 24.8 points per game and has led the team in scoring 11 consecutive games, and 21 of the team's last 24.

Nobody else on the team is averaging more than 14.4 points.

This is the second meeting between the two teams, and the first altered Boston's season in a big way. It was the season-opener, a 102-99 Cavs victory in which prized Celtics free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward broke his ankle and was lost for the season.

To say Boston has bounced back from that rough night is an understatement.

