Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-39, Cleveland 41-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 10th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coming off a loss in a game the Nets were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Nets and the Hornets played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 207-point over/under. Brooklyn fell 110-99 to the Hornets. The Nets got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:16 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavaliers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against Minnesota by a score of 113-104.

Jarrett Allen was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 18 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Darius Garland, who scored 34 points along with eight assists.

Brooklyn dropped their record down to 25-39 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 97.3 points per game. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 41-22.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking Brooklyn against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.