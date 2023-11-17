Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Detroit 2-10, Cleveland 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Pistons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 109-95 victory over Portland.

Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 34 points along with 6 rebounds. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 126-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Pistons' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ausar Thompson, who scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Marvin Bagley III who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-10 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Detroit.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging 16.7 per game. Given the Cavaliers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.