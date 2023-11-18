3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Cavaliers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 80-73 lead against the Pistons.

The Cavaliers have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Detroit 2-10, Cleveland 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Pistons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 109-95 victory over Portland.

Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds and the latter earned 34 points along with 6 rebounds. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 126-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Pistons' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ausar Thompson, who earned 21 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Marvin Bagley III who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-10 record this season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging 16.7 per game. Given the Cavaliers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Everything went the Cavaliers' way against the Pistons when the teams last played back in March as the Cavaliers made off with a 114-90 victory. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.