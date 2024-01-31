Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Detroit 6-40, Cleveland 28-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pistons proved on Sunday. They strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare, taking the game 120-104.

Jalen Duren was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Cavaliers on Monday. They walked away with a 118-108 win over Los Angeles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists. Jarrett Allen was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Detroit's win bumped their record up to 6-40. As for Cleveland, they pushed their record up to 28-16 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Cavaliers, as the team is favored by a full 13 points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Pistons came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 110-101. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.