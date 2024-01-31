Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Current Records: Detroit 6-40, Cleveland 28-16
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
The Pistons have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pistons proved on Sunday. They strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare, taking the game 120-104.
Jalen Duren was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Cavaliers on Monday. They walked away with a 118-108 win over Los Angeles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists. Jarrett Allen was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Detroit's win bumped their record up to 6-40. As for Cleveland, they pushed their record up to 28-16 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.
Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Cavaliers, as the team is favored by a full 13 points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
The Pistons came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 110-101. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Cleveland is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 12.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 230.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Cleveland 110 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 17, 2023 - Cleveland 108 vs. Detroit 100
- Mar 04, 2023 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 08, 2023 - Cleveland 113 vs. Detroit 85
- Nov 27, 2022 - Cleveland 102 vs. Detroit 94
- Nov 04, 2022 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 19, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 30, 2022 - Detroit 115 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 12, 2021 - Cleveland 98 vs. Detroit 78