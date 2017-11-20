Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons odds: Picks from data scientist on 17-10 run

The 9-7 Cleveland Cavaliers go on the road to face the 11-5 Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Cleveland is favored by two, down a half-point from an open of 2.5.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 216, down one from where it opened.

Oh knows the last time the Pistons were at Little Caesars Arena, they put together a perfect 5-0 home stand. And after winning just one of three on the road entering Monday's game, expect them to bounce back against a Cavs team that has struggled to find its rhythm this season.

Oh also knows that the home team won all four meetings between these two teams last season. But just because the trends favor Detroit doesn't mean Cleveland can't win by more than two.

The Cavs are riding a four-game win streak of their own, three of which came on the road. They beat the Mavericks by seven in Dallas, the Knicks by three in New York, the Hornets by eight in Charlotte, and the Clippers by five in Cleveland.

And after a slow start, all-world forward LeBron James has been heating up. In November, he's scored at least 30 points in five games and popped 57 on the Wizards. James is coming off a 39-point double-double against the Clippers on Friday.

