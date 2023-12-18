Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Houston 13-10, Cleveland 14-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.97

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Rockets' defense has only allowed 106.1 points per game this season, so the Cavaliers' offense will have their work cut out for the Cavaliers.

The Rockets unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 128-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 127-119 victory over Atlanta on Saturday.

The Cavaliers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 13-10. As for Cleveland, their victory bumped their record up to 14-12.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in March, losing 108-91. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Allen, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. Now that the Rockets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 214 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.