Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Indiana 1-0, Cleveland 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pacers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 143-120 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

The Pacers relied on the efforts of Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists, and Bruce Brown, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Cavaliers on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Oklahoma City by a score of 108-105.

The Cavaliers' loss came about despite a quality game from Donovan Mitchell, who earned 43 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Georges Niang's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Indiana's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

The Pacers are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 43-39 record against the spread.

The Pacers came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in April, falling 115-105. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.