Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-14, Cleveland 27-16

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Clippers entered their tilt with the Celtics with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 115-96 margin over Boston. The Clippers pushed the score to 91-60 by the end of the third, a deficit the Celtics cut but never quite recovered from.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kawhi Leonard out in front who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for the Clippers was James Harden's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Cavaliers proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bucks by a score of 112-100.

Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds and the latter scored 32 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Allen is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 14 games he's played.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 30-14 record this season. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 27-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.