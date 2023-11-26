1st Quarter Report

The Cavaliers fell flat on their face against the Heat on Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Cavaliers have jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against the Lakers.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 9-8 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-7, Cleveland 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Lakers and the Mavericks couldn't quite live up to the 245-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Los Angeles fell just short of Dallas by a score of 104-101. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Lakers, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by LeBron James, who scored 26 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 129-96 to Miami. It was supposed to be a close contest, and the Cavaliers were supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Miami.

Los Angeles' loss was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 9-7. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

The Lakers are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Los Angeles: they have a less-than-stellar 6-10 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 116-102. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, who scored 43 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Now that the Lakers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Dec 06, 2022 - Cleveland 116 vs. Los Angeles 102

Nov 06, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Los Angeles 100

Mar 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Cleveland 120

Oct 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Cleveland 101

Mar 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Cleveland 86

Jan 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Cleveland 108

Jan 13, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Cleveland 99

Jan 13, 2019 - Cleveland 101 vs. Los Angeles 95

Nov 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Cleveland 105

Mar 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Cleveland 113

Injury Report for the Cavaliers

Dean Wade: Out (Ankle)

Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for the Lakers