Halftime Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Cavaliers 69-55.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Cavaliers will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Miami 9-5, Cleveland 8-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.75

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Heat proved on Monday. They strolled past Chicago with points to spare, taking the game 118-100.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with three straight wins but they left with four. They had just enough and edged Philadelphia out 122-119.

The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Darius Garland out in front who scored 32 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Jarrett Allen was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for Cleveland, their victory bumped their record up to 8-6.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cleveland is expected to win, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 211 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Mar 10, 2023 - Miami 119 vs. Cleveland 115

Mar 08, 2023 - Cleveland 104 vs. Miami 100

Jan 31, 2023 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 97

Nov 20, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Miami 87

Mar 11, 2022 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 105

Dec 13, 2021 - Cleveland 105 vs. Miami 94

Dec 01, 2021 - Cleveland 111 vs. Miami 85

May 01, 2021 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 107

Apr 03, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Cleveland 101

Mar 16, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Cleveland 98

Injury Report for the Cavaliers

Dean Wade: Out (Ankle)

Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Hamstring)

Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)

Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for the Heat