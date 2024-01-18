1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Cavaliers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-22 lead against the Bucks.

The Cavaliers entered the match having won five straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Bucks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Milwaukee 28-12, Cleveland 23-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.23

What to Know

The Bucks have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bucks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. Not to be outdone by Sacramento, Milwaukee got past Sacramento on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Damian Lillard with but a second left in the fifth quarter. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Bucks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge by dropping a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Malik Beasley, who scored 23 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 109-91 win over Chicago. Winning is a bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, as the Cavaliers did.

Donovan Mitchell was his usual excellent self, scoring 34 points along with seven assists. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Max Strus' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Milwaukee pushed their record up to 28-12 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 135.7 points per game. As for Cleveland, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-15 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 26th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-15 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.