3rd Quarter Report

Down 13 at the end of the second quarter, the Bucks now have the lead. After three quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Bucks lead 91-89 over the Cavaliers. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

The Bucks entered the contest with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will the Cavaliers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-5, Cleveland 7-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.57

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a road trip to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bucks have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the matchup with five straight losses, while the Cavaliers will come in with seven straight wins.

The experts predicted the Bucks would be headed in after a victory, but the Cavaliers made sure that didn't happen. The Bucks lost 114-113 to the Cavaliers on a last-minute shot From Donovan Mitchell. Milwaukee got off to an early lead (up 16 with 5:01 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Damian Lillard, who shot 10-for-15 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine assists. His performance made up for a slower contest against the Grizzlies on Thursday. The team also got some help courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Cleveland, they pushed their record up to 7-0 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

The Bucks are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

While only the Cavaliers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.