3rd Quarter Report

Down seven at the end of the second quarter, the Bucks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 90-80 lead against the Cavaliers.

The Bucks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Milwaukee 23-8, Cleveland 18-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.61

What to Know

The Bucks and the Cavaliers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 29th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Nets didn't disappoint and broke past the 244.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Everything went Milwaukee's way against Brooklyn as Milwaukee made off with a 144-122 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 10 in the Bucks' favor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds. Khris Middleton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 27 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged Dallas out 113-110. The win was all the more spectacular given the Cavaliers were down 20 points with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jarrett Allen out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 23 rebounds. Those 23 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Caris LeVert, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 7 assists.

Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-8 record this season. As for Cleveland, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 18-13.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks came up short against the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January, falling 114-102. Can the Bucks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.